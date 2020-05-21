Chris Cuomo Questions Brother Andrew Cuomo About ‘#Schnozgate’ In Hilarious New Interview

Chris and Andrew Cuomo’s sibling rivalry continues to make great entertainment.

On Wednesday night, Chris welcomed his brother Andrew, the governor of New York, onto his CNN “Prime Time” show and had a few very pointed questions about his coronavirus test.

“Is it true… this was the actual swab that was being used to fit up that double barreled shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face?” .@ChrisCuomo and his brother NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo share a light a moment over the governor’s televised coronavirus test. pic.twitter.com/ETcnPkTjqV — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 21, 2020

“Is it true that when you were having the test administered, you inhaled and the doctor’s finger went all the way up your nose and got stuck and had to be released with a tool?” Chris asked.

“No, she wanted to comment that I have a little button nose and she was afraid the swab would actually hurt because it extended my nasal cavity,” Andrew replied. “She was speaking about the delicacy of the nose.”

Chris wasn’t done yet, though.

“Is it true that this was the swab that the nurse was actually using on you and that at first it went into your nose and disappeared so that, in scale, this was the actual swab that was being used to fit up that double barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face?” he asked his brother.

That had Andrew bursting out laughing, but he managed to respond, “See? I said I was going to be nice, and sweet and co-operative. I was trying very hard,” he said in between chuckles. “You know? First, I thought I did so well on that nasal test standing up there. She did the swab; I did not flinch. I was a cool dude in a loose mood. [I] didn’t move, anything; I was happy.”

But Chris didn’t let up: “Of course, you were! That swab is like a piece of lint going in that thing in your face. How could it have collected anything? It was like throwing a rock around a cave,” he said, then held up the big swabs. “Was it this or was it this? Tell people the truth.”

“This is not love,” Andrew said, laughing.

Chris kept the ribbing going, posting about “#schnozgate” on his Instagram feed with a photo of a giant nose swab.