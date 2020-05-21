Charlize Theron Fights Evil Across Time In ‘The Old Guard’ Trailer

The world needs protectors, and these ones have been around a long time.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the new action movie “The Old Guard”, starring Charlize Theron.

In the film, Theron plays a warrior named Andy, who leads a covert group of mercenaries who can never die.

The group has been fighting to protect the world from the forces of evil for centuries, but in the modern world their ability to stay hidden has been compromised.

After having their powers exposed, Andy and the group recruit Nile, played by KiKi Layne, into their ranks to stop the threat of having their abilities replicated and monetized by evildoers.

Based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film also stars Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

“The Old Guard” premieres July 10 on Netflix.