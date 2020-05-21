Sam Smith Thanks Front-Line Workers, Delivers Stunning Performance Of Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’

Sam Smith belted out a stunning version of Coldplay’s “Fix You” during the latest instalment of the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series.

Smith performed a series of tracks, including “Dancing With A Stranger”, “How Do You Sleep?”, and “Stay With Me” from a stool in their living room.

The singer explained before delivering the Coldplay cover: “The last few weeks [and] the last few months have been so mad for everyone, and I’ve just been at home, and really, weirdly, falling in love with singing again.

“And, I’ve been singing so many different songs, and songs that aren’t my own, and I love this song. And, as soon as I heard it, I was just reminded, again, of how much of a classic it is. I’ve never actually seen Chris Martin perform this live, but I really want to, because I’ve fallen in love with this song after singing it.”

RELATED: JP Saxe And Julia Michaels Team With Niall Horan, Kesha, Sam Smith, Keith Urban And More For ‘If The World Was Ending’ To Benefit Doctors Without Borders

Smith also thanked the healthcare workers and essential workers for their hard work during the coronavirus crisis.

“I really just want to take this moment, right now, from my heart, just to say thank you to everyone out there; all the first responders, all of the nurses, the doctors, the bus drivers, the people working in all the shops,” Smith shared.

“I’ve been enamored just watching everyone, and all your kindness, and how you’ve looked after us. It’s my mission, and I know all of our mission now, to thank you and make you feel our gratitude, because you’ve saved everyone’s lives and it’s really amazing.”

RELATED: Chris Martin, Dua Lipa And More Get Together To Cover Foo Fighters

“So, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart, and hopefully, I will be back singing with you all soon. We don’t know what’s going to happen, but as soon as those venue doors open, I will be there, and I will be, hopefully, singing to you all again soon. I know that all the artists out there miss that so much. But, until then, there will always be music, there will always be recordings. I hope the music is finding you all and been kind to you at this time.”