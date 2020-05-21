Anthony Anderson To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame For ‘Milestone’ 50th Birthday

Anthony Anderson has a very special birthday present coming his way.

Anderson called in to “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday and told Jimmy Fallon he will soon receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Black-ish” actor was supposed to receive the honour last year but opted for a deferral so it aligns with his 50th birthday.

“It’s a milestone birthday and I want more than 10 people around me while receiving my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Anderson said.

Anderson hopes the COVID-19 pandemic does not interfere with the ceremony. The “Black-ish” lead also touched on how he has been nominated for six consecutive Emmy Awards but has yet to win.

“I have been fortunate enough to have been nominated every year that we’ve been on the air, so six in a row,” Anderson told Fallon. “I get to work with a great cast, great producer, great showrunners, my partner in this Kenya Barris, we are just having a great time.”

“Six years strong, coming back for our seventh season and just looking forward to continuing to tell these great stories and have fun doing it,” he concluded.

Anderson turns 50 on August 15.