Kristen Bell Talks ‘Really Rocky’ Pandemic Beginnings, Working On Her Relationship With Husband Dax Shepard: ‘We Had A Lot Of Arguments’

Kristen Bell is getting candid about how the current global pandemic has impacted her home life.

During an interview with ET Canada‘s Cheryl Hickey via Zoom, the “Frozen” franchise star and mother of two discussed her initial struggles with isolation and how it took a toll on her relationship with husband Dax Shepard.

“We started out really rocky, my husband and I,” Bell admits. “I’ve spoken about this before but… we’ve been together for like 13 or 14 years, and there’s always house cleaning you do every year, emotionally. And we were hitting a house cleaning point, and then the pandemic hit. So, we went into the pandemic feeling very annoyed with each other, and then all of a sudden the doors were locked and we couldn’t go anywhere.

“We were both going insane,” she reveals. “So we had a lot of arguments in the beginning. But then we worked it out, and thankfully we are able to — we’re able to argue in a really healthy way, even when we disagree a ton.”

The 39-year-old also shared that her daughters are handling things far better.

“It’s been my husband and I getting antsy about wanting to go somewhere, wanting to do something; the kids have been completely content,” Bell continues. “I will say, over the last five weeks — probably halfway through this quarantine, I realized… that I felt safer and more comfortable and calmer, [feeling] less anxiety having a smaller world.”

“It does feel… nice to have a slow-down period but with the caveat that I’m uniquely aware of how lucky we are to have a savings account, and be able to order food when we need to,” she notes. “It does keep me up a little bit at night that this pandemic is not safe or comfortable for a lot of people, and a lot of kids, especially.

“I work a lot with ‘No Kid Hungry’, so seeing the statistics of kids that depend on school lunches or school food for their primary source of nutrition, you know, it’s — it’s rough. So I feel okay at home, but I am also very concerned with the state of the world, and I want to give back in every possible way I can.”