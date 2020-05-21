Brett Kissel Announces First-Ever Drive-In Country Music Benefit Concert To Take Place In Alberta

Brett Kissel is set to hold the first-ever drive-in concert in Alberta.

Kissel teamed up with Safeway Canada to announce “Brett Kissel – Live at the Drive-In”, a social distancing drive-in country music concert — the first of its kind — on Saturday, June 13, at the main parking lot of the River Cree Resort and Casino outside of Edmonton.

A press release confirmed 100 per cent of the event’s ticket sales will go to Food Banks Alberta.

Kissel said of the concert, which will also be streamed live across Canada, “Music, and specifically country music, serves as a soundtrack to our lives. Obviously, the last few months have been an incredibly difficult chapter in all of our stories here in Canada and throughout the world.

“Through performing this one-of-a-kind drive-in show, I want to use live music to bring some light and happiness to people. I want to say thank you to all of those who have been on the front lines during this pandemic and to do what we can to make a difference supporting those in need. I want to support everyone through something that I miss – that we all miss, very much – live country music.”

“When Brett reached out about creating a first of its kind drive-in country concert,” said Sandra Sanderson, senior vice-president, marketing, for Sobeys, Inc., “the idea resonated strongly with our team at Safeway. Brett’s song ‘Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do’ has inspired our front-line teammates throughout this crisis. At Safeway, we want to ensure that our community partners, such as Food Banks Alberta and others across the country, are not forgotten during this crisis.

“We hope this unique social-distancing music event will inspire Canadians to help one another during these tough times and give back to the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Tickets will be priced at $50.00 per vehicle, plus applicable fees, and taxes. Concert attendees will also be encouraged to “text to donate” to Food Banks Alberta; Safeway Canada will match donations up to $25,000 over the course of the concert. For more information click here.