Brett Kissel Sells Out 6 Drive-In Country Music Benefit Concert To Take Place In Alberta

Brett Kissel is set to hold the first-ever drive-in concert in Alberta.

Kissel teamed up with Safeway Canada to announce “Brett Kissel – Live at the Drive-In”, a social distancing drive-in country music concert — the first of its kind — on Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14 at the main parking lot of the River Cree Resort and Casino outside of Edmonton.

A press release confirmed 100 per cent of the event’s ticket sales will go to Food Banks Alberta.

As of May 25, all six concert sessions are sold out.

“I miss my fans, and today they let me know in the most powerful way that the feeling is mutual,” Kissel chuckled. “Things are tough in Alberta, but we’re a province of trailblazers, innovators and fighters and that is why it was so important for me to make these shows happen in my home province.”

“I cannot wait to step out onto that stage again and do so six times over the weekend,” he continued. “But on a deeper level, getting a chance to raise money and raise spirits for people in need is the most fulfilling part of it all. Thank you, again, Alberta. My heart is full.”

Kissel said of the concert, which will also be streamed live across Canada, “Music, and specifically, country music serves as a soundtrack to our lives. Obviously, the last few months have been an incredibly difficult chapter in all of our stories here in Canada and throughout the world.

“Through performing this one-of-a-kind drive-in show, I want to use live music to bring some light and happiness to people. I want to say thank you to all of those who have been on the front lines during this pandemic and to do what we can to make a difference supporting those in need. I want to support everyone through something that I miss – that we all miss, very much – live country music.”

“When Brett reached out about creating a first of its kind drive-in country concert,” said Sandra Sanderson, senior vice-president, marketing, for Sobeys, Inc., “the idea resonated strongly with our team at Safeway. Brett’s song ‘Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do’ has inspired our front-line teammates throughout this crisis. At Safeway, we want to ensure that our community partners, such as Food Banks Alberta and others across the country, are not forgotten during this crisis.

“We hope this unique social-distancing music event will inspire Canadians to help one another during these tough times and give back to the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Tickets were priced at $50.00 per vehicle, plus applicable fees, and taxes. Concert attendees will also be encouraged to “text to donate” to Food Banks Alberta; Safeway Canada will match donations up to $25,000 over the course of the concert. For more information click here.