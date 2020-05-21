Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun At The Oscars Over Possible 2021 Postponement

The Oscars may not be happening as scheduled in 2021 and Jimmy Kimmel is seeing the irony.

News about the potential postponement broke earlier this week, with sources saying the coronavirus crisis may force the award show to move out of its planned Feb. 28, 2021, date.

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Reveals Hosting The Oscars Would Be ‘Really Tempting’

“Word around town is the Academy Awards, which are scheduled for February, will not happen in February,” Kimmel joked in his monologue on Wednesday. “Why they would cancel a show that is nine months away, I don’t know. But it seems to me this is a pretty blatant attempt to keep ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ from winning Best Picture.”

The host, who MC’d the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, joked that the postponement would be “the next logical step” for the award show.

“The last two years they had no host, now they have no show,” he laughed.

RELATED: Coronavirus Changes Oscars Rules, But Only For Next Year’s Academy Awards

Along with the potential postponement, the Oscars has also announced new temporary rules to accommodate films that may not be able to secure a theatrical release.