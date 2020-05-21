Selena Gomez Deconstructs Her Hit ‘Boyfriend’ Beat By Beat In New Video

Selena Gomez is revealing how the sausage gets made.
In a new edition of the Beats by Dre video series “Beat x Beat”, the singer breaks down her single “Boyfriend” from conception to release.
I talked about the process of creating ‘Boyfriend’ with @juliamichaels @justtranter and the roommates for an exclusive @beatsbydre #BeatxBeat. pic.twitter.com/ADtECSCp5G
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 20, 2020
The inspiration for the song came when co-writer Julia Michaels asked Gomez what mood she was going for, and the singer responded candidly, “I don’t know, I want a boyfriend.”
From that spark the song formed, with the help of another co-writer Justin Tranter and producers the Roommates.
The video also features footage of Gomez in the studio recording the song.