Selena Gomez Deconstructs Her Hit ‘Boyfriend’ Beat By Beat In New Video

Selena Gomez is revealing how the sausage gets made.

In a new edition of the Beats by Dre video series “Beat x Beat”, the singer breaks down her single “Boyfriend” from conception to release.

The inspiration for the song came when co-writer Julia Michaels asked Gomez what mood she was going for, and the singer responded candidly, “I don’t know, I want a boyfriend.”

From that spark the song formed, with the help of another co-writer Justin Tranter and producers the Roommates.

The video also features footage of Gomez in the studio recording the song.