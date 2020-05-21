Heidi Klum Recalls Fever So Bad She Was Forced To Make Emergency Exit From ‘AGT’ Auditions

Heidi Klum is looking back at a scary fever that caused her to leave an “America’s Got Talent” audition day early.

The model, 46, opened up to People magazine about falling ill on the “AGT” set, causing “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet to fill in with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell and new judge, and Stonestreet’s former co-star, Sofia Vergara.

At the first sign of the illness, Klum believed it was the novel coronavirus but ultimately, she tested negative.

“If you reverse back in time, you knew that there was something, but we were filming every day with people and an audience. There was no social distancing, no one knew too much about this,” she recalls of filming, before stay-at-home guidelines were implemented. “When I fell ill, it was on March 10. I was experiencing fever and sore throat, so I told production and immediately the medic did my vitals and said, ‘Yes, you have a fever,’ and then I was dismissed.”

Production wanted Klum to get tested, but obtaining a coronavirus test was not easy: “I tried and I went on the search for the test. I was unaware that there were no tests anywhere. I was just asking everyone because we were told that there are tests for everyone.”

“That wasn’t really the case, so that took a really long time. Obviously, they were all nervous there too,” she says of the “AGT” team. “We were just all learning things every day and it took a really long time until I could tell people that I was negative.”

Klum added, “When you are sick and it’s not getting better, you think, ‘Yeah, I might have that thing because I couldn’t get a test.’ Then once I did get tested, it took weeks to get [the results] back, which obviously is normal because there were so many people doing the same thing. It took a while, so I couldn’t really tell people because I didn’t know.”

Meanwhile, the judges, and host Terry Crews, continued to film without a studio audience.

