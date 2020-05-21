Drake Calls Kylie Jenner His ‘Side Piece’ In Unreleased Song

Drake is feeding the flames of his rumoured romance with Kylie Jenner.

Following the release of his new Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape, Drizzy is already teasing more music. The Canadian rapper shared bits of unreleased songs during an Instagram Live session with OVO Mark.

Drake played an often-teased track featuring Future. In it, Drake refers to “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Jenner as his “side piece.”

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real s**t, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf**kin’ Kylies,” Drake raps. Future then jumps in, “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they en vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f**kin’ Gigis.”

On Thursday, Drake published a statement regarding the song. He insisted it was an old leak from three years ago and should not have been played.

“A song that Mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn’t have been played. It’s a song that leaked three years ago and got scrapped shortly after,” Drake clarified on his Instagram Story. “He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalogue. Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

Rumours of a Drake and Jenner romance have been circulating for the last year. Keep in mind, Drake’s “SICKO MODE” collaborator Travis Scott was engaged to Jenner for a period.