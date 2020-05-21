Nicholas Hoult Replaced By Esai Morales In ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Nicholas Hoult will no longer be starring in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 7” flick.

Like everything else, production on the movie is currently at a standstill due to the coronavirus crisis, and Hoult now has scheduling conflicts because of the delay.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed he will be replaced by Esai Morales, who has starred in TV series such as “NYPD Blue” and “How to Get Away with Murder”.

Hoult had been set to play the villain in the much-talked-about sequel, which stars Tom Cruise and has been written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny will also star in the movie alongside Cruise and Morales.

“M:I 7” is expected to be released November 19, 2021, with an eighth instalment coming in 2022.