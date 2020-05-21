Simon Pegg Talks To James Corden About His High Five-Filled Workouts With Tom Cruise

Simon Pegg was all set to film the new “Mission: Impossible” sequel before the coronavirus pandemic shut it all down.

RELATED: NASA Confirms Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Will Shoot Movie In Space With SpaceX

On Wednesday, the actor appeared on “The Late Late Show” to talk with James Corden about the upcoming film, working with Tom Cruise and more.

Pegg complained that while Corden gets to see Cruise when he’s excited and on his promotional tours, he has to deal with “I wanna rehearse on a Sunday Tom” and “training after work Tom.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Reveals The Movie Role He Lost To Tom Cruise

The actor then remembered being invited to workout with Cruise during filming on “Rogue Nation”.

“It became like a montage from ‘Top Gun’,” Pegg joked, remembering high-fiving between reps.