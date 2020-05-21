The ‘Queer Eye’ Fab Five Are Back In Sneak Peek At Season 5

The Fab Five are back and bringing some light to the small screen during these uncertain times.

In a brand new sneak peek at the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye”, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Tan France are taking over Philadelphia to bring a new outlook on life to a new group of deserving people.

This season, the hosts will help out a gay member of the clergy, a father wanting to clean up before his daughter’s wedding and a new mom struggling to find a balance between work and home life.

RELATED: ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Virtually Officiates A Couple’s Wedding

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

“When we were in Atlanta, it was a very cosmopolitan center, but we really filmed on the outskirts, in the smaller areas around. In Kansas City, also quite cosmopolitan, we were in the outskirts,” Porowski told Scott Tweedie of the new season. “With Philly, although we did go on the outskirts, we did a lot of proper downtown… sort of, showing that https://www.youtube.com/embed/WechPJGpqS8&width=%22100%%22experience. And Philly’s an incredibly diverse city.”

“Queer Eye” premieres June 5 on Netflix.