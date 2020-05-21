Debby Ryan And Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun Secretly Wed

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots are husband-and-wife.

Ryan confirmed to Vogue that she and Dun got married on New Year’s Eve. Not only did their wedding come as a surprise to fans just learning about it, but it also came as a shock to those in attendance. The newlyweds orchestrated the entire ceremony in 28 days.

“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” the “The Suite Life on Deck” alum explained.

“We didn’t want the ceremony to be in a ballroom,” Ryan added. “It became more and more important to us that the sanctity of the union exists in a reverent place. I think I saw every church in the greater Austin area and narrowed it down to two. Joshua chose the one we went with. The stained glass windows really got me.”

Ryan even scored her dream wedding gown, a piece by Ellie Saab.

“The day the collection dropped on Vogue — I saved it,” Ryan shared. “For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled ‘wedding’ on my phone.”

Rumours of their wedding picked up when eagle-eyed fans spotted Dun’s wedding band in Twenty One Pilots’ music video for “Level of Concern”.