Nikki Bella Ended John Cena Relationship Because She Didn’t Want To ‘Force’ Him To Be A Dad

Nikki Bella spoke about why she ended her relationship with John Cena during a candid chat on Maria Menounos’ podcast “Better Together” released Thursday.

Bella, who split with Cena in July 2018 after nearly six years together, shared, according to People: “Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people that wanted two different lives. We were trying so hard to make it one.”

Cena, who didn’t want kids, eventually agreed to have his vasectomy reversed so he and Bella could start a family. However, the former WWE star insisted she didn’t want him to regret it one day down the line.

“Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted,” she continued. “And that’s really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I’m going to force someone to be a father… what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you’ve built this life. Is that what you want? And I remember thinking, ‘It’s not what I want.'”

Bella is now engaged to her former “Dancing With The Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev and they’re expecting their first baby together.