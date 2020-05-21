Alex Rodriguez Hosts At Home Workout With Jennifer Lopez And Kids

Alex Rodriguez wants everyone to keep moving during the coronavirus quarantine.

The former baseball pro enlisted fiancée Jennifer Lopez and their kids, including A-Rod’s daughters Natasha and Ella and Lopez’s twins Emme and Max, for an at-home workout perfect for the whole family.

The 20-minute workout features some running, kettlebell swings, push-ups and some weight lifts. The hope of the workout is to get as many reps done in 20 minutes as you can.

Check out the sneak peek at the workout showing off JLo’s adorable white workout gear and the couple’s giant L.A. home.

To finish off the sweat session, the family held the plank position for as long as they could.