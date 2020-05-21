‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 5 Teases New Format And Plenty Of Ricky Martin

Everything is shook on the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”.

On Thursday, the trailer dropped for the new season, premiering June 5, promising the wildest season yet thanks to a shocking new format change.

“It’s the biggest shake-up in ‘All Stars’ herstory,” RuPaul says in the trailer “All Star rules have been suspended… Forever!”

Returning queens with be competing for “ru-demption” by facing a surprise new superstar lip sync assassin each week.

On top of all the surprises and first-class shade, the new season will feature an amazing collection of guest star judges, including Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Nicole Byer, Sarah Hyland, Tommy Dorfman, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Bebe Rexha, Jane Krakowski, Sam Richardson and Todrick Hall.

And best of all, the June 5 premiere will be living la vida loca with guest judge Ricky Martin.