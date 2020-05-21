Cheryl Hickey And Sangita Patel Star In Hello! Canada As Part Of Canada COVID-19 Portrait Initiative

ET Canada’s very own Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel star in the latest issue of Hello! Canada, which sees an array of Canadian celebrities share their personal pandemic photos as part of the Canada COVID-19 Portrait photography initiative led by celebrity photographer George Pimentel, in support of the Portrait Gallery of Canada.

Sangita is on the cover of the June 1 issue, pictured as she gives back to the community.

In the accompanying interview, she opens up about what she’s been doing to help amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

She been instrumental in delivering meals to frontline workers: “I wanted to give back in some small way… my heart is bursting.”

We want you, our HELLO! readers, to help build a historic album documenting how COVID-19 has changed our lives. Submit photos until June 26 using the hashtag #CanadaCovidPortrait or via email at submissions@canadacovidportrait.ca. Get more details in this week’s issue of HELLO! pic.twitter.com/5pWr77wbTv — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 21, 2020

RELATED: Brett Kissel Announces First-Ever Drive-In Country Music Benefit Concert To Take Place In Alberta

Cheryl also stars in the issue, sharing an emotional story with the magazine regarding her own lockdown journey. She explains alongside her personal picture: “The last time I saw dad in person I hugged him and said, ‘See you soon,’ knowing that I wasn’t telling the truth.”

Hickey adds of the snap, “This was dad’s birthday through a window at his longterm care home. It has been a scary and heartbreaking journey for so many, including our family.”

RELATED: Star-Studded ‘Canada Together: In Concert, Presented By TD’ Event Raises Over $300,000 For Canada’s COVID-19 Relief Efforts

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Amanda Brugel and Yannick Bisson are also among those taking part in the initiative.

Pimentel also stars in the heartwarming issue of Hello! Canada, sharing a picture of himself in his mask and gloves at Niagara Falls.