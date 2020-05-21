Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn To Host ‘Haircut Night In America’ Special

Husband and wife duo Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn are coming together to teach America how to cut hair.

In the upcoming special “Haircut Night In America” the pair will host some of America’s top hairstylists to guide viewers and some celebrity guests through the perfect DIY haircut, colour and style from their homes.

The special comes as most salons and barbershops remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, hockey pro P.K. Subban and some frontline workers will all join O’Connell and Romijn for the special.

“We’re all in this together, and we’re all starting to look a little shaggy,” executive producer Tom Forman said in a statement. So grab your scissors and join us for a night of makeovers, stars, laughs, tips and celebrity home haircuts overseen by the best stylists in the world.”

“Haircut Night In America” premieres May 29.