Halsey Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder: ‘Mental Health Isn’t A Destination’

Halsey is exploring mental health in a new instalment of YouTube’s “Artist Spotlight Stories”

Halsey caught up with psychologist Dr. Snehi Kapur on Thursday as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. The “Graveyard” singer explains the themes of her latest album, Manic, to Dr. Kapur.

“I wrote it as a kind of study of all these different emotions and perspectives that I was having through the process of making the record,” Halsey explained. “But what was really important to me was making sure that it was also educational.”

Halsey has been very candid about her bipolar disorder but revealed there are those who still don’t quite take it seriously. Those people wonder how Halsey manages her symptoms while succeeding as a busy musician.

“A lot of people say, ‘You don’t seem like you have bipolar disorder,'” Halsey shared. “Achieving mental health doesn’t happen. Mental health isn’t a destination. You never arrive at mental healthy and go, ‘OK, I’m glad I got here.'”

Halsey released Manic on Jan. 17, 2020 to critical acclaim and a number two spot on the Billboard 200 chart.