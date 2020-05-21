America Ferrera Admits Giving Birth During The Coronavirus Pandemic Gave Her Major ‘Anxiety’

America Ferrera is opening up about the anxiety she felt during her second pregnancy.

The actress joined Katie Lowes’ podcast “Katie’s Crib” for a virtual interview all about giving birth during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed daughter Lucia Marisol earlier this month. They’re also parents to son Sebastian, a.k.a. Baz, 2.

“There’s the anxiety about the [coronavirus] itself which is like, you don’t want to get sick, you don’t want your children to get sick, you don’t want your newborn baby to get sick,” she said. “I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane. I just know I have to put up my filters because I don’t have the emotional capacity to let that in.”

Adding, “I realized that really early on for me. There’s information you need to know to be informed and unfortunately in this day in age you have to be able to stop yourself and know what’s healthy and know what’s not.”

But the closer she got to her due date, the more her anxiety would worsen.

“For me, I could feel my heart rate, my anxiety, my blood pressure go up,” Ferrera explained. “And also not being able to close my eyes and go to sleep at night because I’m sitting there with all these news stories swirling in my head and just realizing very early on I had to be very disciplined about what I let in because it just doesn’t serve you. Especially in a time where you just don’t need that added stress when you’re pregnant.”