New Apple TV+ Docuseries Profiles Spike Lee, Oprah, Gloria Steinem, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More

By Rachel West.

The trailer for Apple TV+’s new docuseries “Dear…” has arrived, showcasing the A-list celebrities the series will profile over 10 episodes.

Directed by R.J. Cutler, “Dear…” will focus on game-changing icons “showcasing how one person’s person’s story can change the world through the people whose lives they’ve inspired.”

RELATED: Netflix Releases First Trailer For New Spike Lee War Movie 'Da 5 Bloods'

Using letters written by the people they have inspired, season one of “Dear…” will profile Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Steinem, Jane Goodall, Yara Shahidi, Aly Reisman, Stevie Wonder, Misty Copeland and Big Bird.

The series will arrive on the streaming service on June 5.

