New Apple TV+ Docuseries Profiles Spike Lee, Oprah, Gloria Steinem, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More

The trailer for Apple TV+’s new docuseries “Dear…” has arrived, showcasing the A-list celebrities the series will profile over 10 episodes.

Directed by R.J. Cutler, “Dear…” will focus on game-changing icons “showcasing how one person’s person’s story can change the world through the people whose lives they’ve inspired.”

Using letters written by the people they have inspired, season one of “Dear…” will profile Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Steinem, Jane Goodall, Yara Shahidi, Aly Reisman, Stevie Wonder, Misty Copeland and Big Bird.

The series will arrive on the streaming service on June 5.