Elmo Joins Instagram’s #TakeABreak Initiative With Adorable ‘Elmogram’

Elmo has a special message for his pals on Instagram.

Joining the platform’s #TakeABreak series, the adorable red muppet tested out some jokes from his upcoming talk show, “The Not-Too-Late Show”, while showing off his snazzy new suit.

The clip is Elmo’s first “Elmogram” since joining the social media site.

Instagram’s new initiative urges users to #TakeABreak from the uncertain times amid the coronavirus outbreak to relax and share a laugh.

Elmo also shared special messages to his new friends, Chrissy Teigen and her son Miles, 2.

Noah Centineo, Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell, Selena Gomez and more have also shared their own episodes.