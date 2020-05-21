ViacomCBS Buys John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

CBS has made some power moves on John Krasinski’s “Some Good News”.

The good news web series, launched earlier this year by “The Office” alum, will move to ViacomCBS, a.k.a. CBA All-Access, with all-new episodes.

Krasinski will continue to be involved with the project as an executive producer but will no longer host the program. A new host will be named at a later date.

RELATED: John Krasinski Saves ‘The Best For Last’ As He Says Farewell To ‘Some Good News’

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring ‘Some Good News’ to so many more people!” Krasinski said in a statement to ET. “From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

“Comedy Central Productions is excited to partner with John and bring his beloved ‘Some Good News’ to audiences around the world through ViacomCBS’ family of brands,” added Chris McCarthy, Entertainment & Youth Group president.

RELATED: Zac Brown Band Debuts Heartfelt New Song On John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News

Krasinski finished his “Some Good Runs” on Sunday after bringing together the cast of “The Office” and Hamilton. According to the actor, he came up with the idea seven years but decided to launch it while he, like millions of others, is staying home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.