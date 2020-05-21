Chris Lane Debuts Live Video For ‘I Don’t Know About You’

Chris Lane is sharing some new music content with his fans.

The country crooner, debuted a live music video for his latest track “I Don’t Know About You”.

The footage for the new visual was shot, before the coronavirus outbreak hit, during his Chicago stop on Lane’s headlining “Big Big Plans” tour.

The clips showcases the sold-out crowd singing along to the single.

“I Don’t Know About You” has become Lane’s second number one hit on country radio.

The new clip is a follow up to last week’s release of a live version of “Big Big Plans”, the tune about his wife Lauren.