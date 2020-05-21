Nominations For 47th Daytime Emmy Awards Announced On ‘The Talk’

The Daytime Emmy Awards had been relegated to being broadcast online for the past few years, but this year they’ll be returning to television — and airing in primetime, no less.
The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS as a two-hour special on Friday, June 26; the ceremony was initially scheduled to take place in mid-June, but those plans changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s nominations were announced during Thursday’s edition of Global‘s “The Talk”.
Below are the nominees in the main categories; the complete list of nominees can be found here.
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
“Days of Our Lives” NBC
“General Hospital” ABC
“The Young and the Restless” CBS
Outstanding Lead Actress
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” ABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Maura West as Ava Jerome, “General Hospital” ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Outstanding Lead Actor
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins, “General Hospital” ABC
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Outstanding Supporting Actress
Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero, “General Hospital” ABC
Rebecca Budig as Haydin Barnes, “General Hospital” ABC
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan,”The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS
Outstanding Supporting Actor
Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Chandler Massey as Will Horton, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
James Patrick Stuwart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital” ABC
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Outstanding Young Performer
Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, “The Young and the Restless” CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, ”General Hospital” ABC
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, “General Hospital” ABC
Thia Megia as Haley Chen, “Days of Our Lives” NBC
Outstanding Game Show
“Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” Nickelodeon
“Double Dare” Nickelodeon
“Family Feud” SYNDICATED
“Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED
“The Price Is Right” CBS
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady “Let’s Make a Deal” CBS
Steve Harvey “Family Feud” SYNDICATED
Alfonso Ribeiro “Catch 21” Game Show Network
Pat Sajak “Wheel of Fortune” SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek “Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
“Hot Bench” SYNDICATED
“Judge Judy” SYNDICATED
“Judge Mathis” SYNDICATED
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” SYNDICATED
“The People’s Court” SYNDICATED
Outstanding Morning Show
“CBS Sunday Morning” CBS
“CBS This Morning” CBS
“Good Morning America” ABC
“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” NBC
“Today Show” NBC
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
“Access Hollywood” SYNDICATED
“E! News” E! Entertainment
“Entertainment Tonight” SYNDICATED
“Extra” SYNDICATED
“Inside Edition” SYNDICATED
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
“The 3rd Hour of TODAY” NBC
“Rachael Ray” SYNDICATED
“Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch
“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC
“The View” ABC
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, & Ana Navarro “The View” ABC
Tamron Hall “Tamron Hall” SYNDICATED
Larry King “Larry King Now” Ora TV
Hoda Kota & Jenna Bush Hager “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, & Adrienne Banfield-Norris “Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED
“GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED
“Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED
“The Talk” CBS
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, & Keke Palmer “GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC
Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest “Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED
Maury Povich “Maury” SYNDICATED
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, & Marie Osmond “The Talk” CBS