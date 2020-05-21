Nominations For 47th Daytime Emmy Awards Announced On ‘The Talk’

The Daytime Emmy Awards had been relegated to being broadcast online for the past few years, but this year they’ll be returning to television — and airing in primetime, no less.

The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS as a two-hour special on Friday, June 26; the ceremony was initially scheduled to take place in mid-June, but those plans changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s nominations were announced during Thursday’s edition of Global‘s “The Talk”.

Below are the nominees in the main categories; the complete list of nominees can be found here.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

“Days of Our Lives” NBC

“General Hospital” ABC

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Outstanding Lead Actress

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, “General Hospital” ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Heather Tom as Katie Logan, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Maura West as Ava Jerome, “General Hospital” ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Outstanding Lead Actor

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins, “General Hospital” ABC

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Tamara Braun as Dr. Kim Nero, “General Hospital” ABC

Rebecca Budig as Haydin Barnes, “General Hospital” ABC

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan,”The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Chandler Massey as Will Horton, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

James Patrick Stuwart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital” ABC

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Outstanding Young Performer

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, “The Young and the Restless” CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, ”General Hospital” ABC

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, “General Hospital” ABC

Thia Megia as Haley Chen, “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Outstanding Game Show

“Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader” Nickelodeon

“Double Dare” Nickelodeon

“Family Feud” SYNDICATED

“Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED

“The Price Is Right” CBS

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady “Let’s Make a Deal” CBS

Steve Harvey “Family Feud” SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro “Catch 21” Game Show Network

Pat Sajak “Wheel of Fortune” SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek “Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

“Hot Bench” SYNDICATED

“Judge Judy” SYNDICATED

“Judge Mathis” SYNDICATED

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” SYNDICATED

“The People’s Court” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Morning Show

“CBS Sunday Morning” CBS

“CBS This Morning” CBS

“Good Morning America” ABC

“Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist” NBC

“Today Show” NBC

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

“Access Hollywood” SYNDICATED

“E! News” E! Entertainment

“Entertainment Tonight” SYNDICATED

“Extra” SYNDICATED

“Inside Edition” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

“The 3rd Hour of TODAY” NBC

“Rachael Ray” SYNDICATED

“Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch

“Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC

“The View” ABC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, & Ana Navarro “The View” ABC

Tamron Hall “Tamron Hall” SYNDICATED

Larry King “Larry King Now” Ora TV

Hoda Kota & Jenna Bush Hager “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” NBC

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, & Adrienne Banfield-Norris “Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED

“GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED

“The Talk” CBS

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, & Keke Palmer “GMA3 Strahan, Sara, & Keke” ABC

Kelly Clarkson “The Kelly Clarkson Show” SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest “Live with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED

Maury Povich “Maury” SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, & Marie Osmond “The Talk” CBS