Hailey Bieber Slams ‘Crazy’ Edited Photo After Being Accused Of Getting Plastic Surgery

Hailey Bieber is hitting back at critics.

On Thursday, the model fired back at “crazy” accusations of getting plastic surgery by an Instagram account that compared photos of her as a teen and present day.

Hitting the comment section, Bieber slammed the claims.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” she wrote. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face so If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

Gigi Hadid faced similar accusations this week.

“People think I do fillers on my face, and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this since I was born,” Hadid, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, told Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons during an Instagram Live. “Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.”

She added, “I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it’s like there’s not a lot to like, fill in.”

Bieber is currently self-quarantining in Canada with husband Justin Bieber amid the coronavirus outbreak.