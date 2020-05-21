Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her Body Following Negative Comments On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is all about body positivity.

In a new YouTube Q&A for her lifestyle brand Poosh, the reality star opened up about how she deals with haters on social media, specifically referencing a comment someone left on one of her recent Instagram posts.

“I noticed someone left a comment the other day and they kept commenting on a photo that I posted, saying ‘pregnant, pregnant, pregnant,” she recalled.

Continued Kardashian: “I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I’ve definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.'”

“I don’t think I look pregnant at all,” the mother of three said. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy.”

Of course, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is known for her witty banter on the show, and she admits that although she can be sarcastic in her response to trolls, she always tries to “kill them with kindness.”

“Try not to let those comments affect you,” the 40-year-old expressed. “If they do and you know that, then don’t look at comments. I know it’s easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.”

Check out the full candid conversation with Kardashian above.