Prince William And Kate Middleton Turn Bingo Callers While Chatting With UK Care Workers

Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined more video calls in order to thank to care workers across the United Kingdom, showing appreciation for their service and hearing their stories from the pandemic.

Showing off their skills as bingo callers, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge virtually joined residents from the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff for bingo.

They took their turns calling out the numbers before things took a more serious note as they chatted with both residents and care workers about the impact COVID-19 has had and how they have been able to stay in touch with loved ones not able to visit during this time.

This isn’t the first time Prince William has spoken with caregivers. Multiple times this month the future king has spoken to care units about the “unique challenges” they face, with both providing care and dealing with their own mental wellness.

“If there’s hopefully some positivity that comes out of this horrendous time, it is that there’s a light shone on all of the wonderful things you all do and on the social care sector, and it allows people to acknowledge, respect and appreciate everything that you are doing,” William said on a call.

During talks with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, “one of the largest integrated health and social care trusts in the UK,” the Duke learned how they were working to support bereaved members as well as the challenges facing youth now that schools have been closed.

Speaking to other care workers, including those from The Care Workers Charity, Prince William listened while workers discussed the measures they have had to take to not only provide safe support during the outbreak to their patients but also to ensure their own families are safe – often by self-isolating away from them.

The young royals have been conducting all their engagements virtually, including starting off Mental Health Awareness Week and speaking with text support volunteers.