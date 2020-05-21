Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Animated Video For Hit ‘Savage’

Megan Thee Stallion has a special treat for fans.

The rapper, 25, shared a new music video for her chart-topping hit “Savage” – an action packed, animated and femme fatale feature.

Megan stars as herself in the visual, well… a computer generated version of herself, but as a futuristic assassin hunting down her enemies.

Not only is “Savage” claiming the charts, but the tune has prompted a massive following on TikTok. Many users, including stars like Courteney Cox and Kylie Jenner, have participated in the #SavageChallenege.

More recently, Beyoncé joined forces with Megan for a remixed version of the tune.

“Savage” is available on all major streaming services.