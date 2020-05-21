Elle Fanning Talks Movies That Changed Her Life With IMDb

Elle Fanning is opening up about the movies that changed her life, the latest star to share her moviegoing past with IMDB’s ongoing series.

In the latest episode of IMDB’s “Movies That Changed My Life”, Fanning — currently playing Russian empress Catherine the Great in comedy “The Great” — discusses the films that shaped her.

In addition, she opens up about her Hollywood career, which began with her first gig at age 2 — and her upcoming plans to act onscreen with sister Dakota Fanning for the first time ever in their upcoming film “The Nightingale”.

One of her earliest influences, she says, was “The Neverending Story”, which she recalls watching with Bijou Phillips at Sean Lennon’s house, with John Lennon’s piano in the background.

She also discusses her love of “Grease”, admitting that John Travolta’s Danny Zuko was her first crush, and also expresses her enduring love of Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides”.

The episode can be viewed in its entirety in the video above.