Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Release New Song ‘Rain On Me’

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have finally released their much anticipated track “Rain on Me”.

The song is part of Gaga’s new Chromatica album which will be released in exactly one week on May 29.

“Love u @ArianaGrande let’s do this. Nothing can stop us, we know that now,” Lady Gaga tweeted on Thursday ahead of the release.

Grande responded, sending fans into overdrive.

“I love u so much more. nothing could stop us before either, we just had to realize it! I’m so excited ☁️ thank u🤍 I’m ready,” she wrote.

i love u so much more. nothing could stop us before either, we just had to realize it ! i’m so excited ☁️ thank u🤍 i’m ready #rainonme https://t.co/NTSTvr9Sc9 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 21, 2020

Grande also called the day “really emotional” in a tweet less than an hour before the song dropped.

this isn’t real but fuck me i love it so much. i love u, u incredible, unstoppable woman @ladygaga 🤍one hour ! #rainonme pic.twitter.com/VNbdF3hAXI — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

really emotional day okay wish i could hug u rn @ladygaga #onehour #rainonme — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

Gaga recently spoke about her new album with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s “Beats 1”. She revealed how her failed relationships helped fuel Chromatica.