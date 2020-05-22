Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Release New Song ‘Rain On Me’

By Jamie Samhan.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have finally released their much anticipated track “Rain on Me”.

The song is part of Gaga’s new Chromatica album which will be released in exactly one week on May 29.

“Love u @ArianaGrande let’s do this. Nothing can stop us, we know that now,” Lady Gaga tweeted on Thursday ahead of the release.

Grande responded, sending fans into overdrive.

“I love u so much more. nothing could stop us before either, we just had to realize it! I’m so excited ☁️ thank u🤍 I’m ready,” she wrote.

Grande also called the day “really emotional” in a tweet less than an hour before the song dropped.

Gaga recently spoke about her new album with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s “Beats 1”. She revealed how her failed relationships helped fuel Chromatica.

