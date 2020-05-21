John Legend Adorably Remembers The Moment He Knew Chrissy Teigen Was The One

Once again, John Legend deserves “husband of the year” for his sweet response of a picture of his wife Chrissy Teigen.

A fan account first posted a picture of Teigen from 2011 that caught the eye of the cookbook author.

“2011. Ed Hardy fashion show. Almost positive Jon Gosselin sat front row. I was star struck,” Teigen recalled.

Legend then came back with his awww-moment.

“This was the year I proposed to you. After seeing you in the Ed Hardy show, I was convinced you were the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with,” he gushed.

Legend did propose that year during a trip to the Maldives in December.

And while the moment was very sweet, one fan did gently point out that the picture wasn’t from the Ed Hardy show.

“You’re so gorgeous as always, I thought it was for True Religion Swimwear,” they said, to which Teigen responded, “u are right!! I ran to Ed Hardy after.”

Either way, Teigen and Legend are dang cute together like in this other picture from 2011:

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

And they just keep getting cuter by the day.