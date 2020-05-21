Nick Jonas Has An Unbelievable Surprise For EMT In Amazon’s ‘Regular Heroes’

Nick Jonas is among the celebrities participating in Amazon Prime Video’s “Regular Heroes”, which shines the spotlight on the amazing work of those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new clip, Nick Jonas makes a call to New York EMT Diana Wilson. While receiving a call from a JoBro is surprising enough, he has another shocker in store: “Regular Heroes” will be providing food for her fire station, along with a special personal gift just for her.

Wilson is a widow, and her late husband left some unfinished renovation projects behind when he passed. However, reveals Jonas, “Regular Heroes” will complete them all, in his memory.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Beats Nick Jonas As The ‘Master Of TikTok’

Wilson bursts into tears upon learning of the sweet gift.

The eight-part docuseries “Regular Heroes” debuts on Friday, May 22.