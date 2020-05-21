Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Share Behind-The-Scenes Of Recording ‘Nobody But You’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are sharing a behind-the-scenes peek at the making of their hit single “Nobody But You”.

In the clip, Shelton shares how he had to do “eight or nine” takes of the “monstrous song” until he got it right.

Stefani, who was headlining her Las Vegas show at the time, then flew to Oklahoma on her day off to record her bit.

“I don’t know if I have ever heard her singing any better than she is right now. Just a super strong voice,” Shelton complimented Stefani.

Stefani then returned the compliments by saying it is a “fantasy” to feature on one of the country crooner’s songs.

“A dream can come true, fantasies are just something you make up in your brain,” she added.

Catch the full making of the song up top.