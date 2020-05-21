Reese Witherspoon And ‘Big Little Lies’ Cast Donate Food To ‘Medical Heroes’

Reese Witherspoon and her “Big Little Lies” castmates have teamed up for a good cause.

The cast joined forces with Frontline Foods to bring meals to healthcare workers in a number of cities.

“The Monterey Five are back…and this time for a great cause!🌊The #BigLittleLies cast teamed up with @FrontlineFoods to sponsor meals for medical heroes in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, New Orleans, and New York City who are working tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy,” Witherspoon captioned photos on Instagram.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Has Days Where She Will ‘Lay On The Floor And Cry’ When She Feels ‘Overwhelmed’

She added, “This amazing cause not only supports frontline workers, but also supports local restaurants!”

RELATED: Charlize Theron, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon And More Join #TogetherForHer Movement

The “Big Little Lies” cast got the idea from Kerry Washington and the “Scandal” cast do also donated meals through Frontline Foods.

To date, Frontline Foods has provided 400,000 meals using 1000 restaurants.