Edgar Wright Reveals Alternate Ending For ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’

Beloved cult classic “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and on Wednesday night director Edgar Wright took joined a watch party hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Joining in were stars Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Mark Webber and Ellen Wong, as well as screenwriter Michael Bacall, and Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the comic book on which the 2010 film was based.

During the festivities, Wright revealed that the film’s ending was actually a change from what had originally been intended. In the movie, Scott (Michael Cera) and Knives Chau (Wong) defeat Gideon (Jason Schwartzman) in the climactic battle.

RELATED: Aubrey Plaza And Michael Cera Almost Got Married In Las Vegas

According to Wright, in the original script, Scott and Knives stayed together, while Romana (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) goes off on her own.

That ending apparently left audiences divided, leaving Wright to craft the ending that wound up in the movie.