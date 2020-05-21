New Trailer Unveiled For Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, July Release Date Now In Doubt

There has been much anticipation building for “Tenet”, the latest from “Inception”/”The Dark Knight”/”Dunkirk” director Christopher Nolan.

On Thursday, a second trailer for “Tenet” dropped on the RPG game “Fortnite” — however, one small detail was left unresolved: the film’s release date.

As fans who watched the trailer (above) no doubt noticed, at the end there was just a message saying that the film was “coming to theatres.”

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, “Tenet” was originally slated to debut in theatres on July 17; given that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes that unlikely, Warner Bros. has yet to reveal a new release date — with the new trailer indicating that date may be in limbo for the time being.

The top-secret film — which may or may not involve time travel — boasts an international cast that includes John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”), Robert Pattinson (“Twilight”), Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clémence Poésy, along with with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

The new “Tenet” trailer can be viewed above.