Premiere Date For Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Pushed Back Again, Studio Eyes August Release Date With ‘Extended Play Period’

There has been much anticipation building for “Tenet”, the latest from “Inception”/”The Dark Knight”/”Dunkirk” director Christopher Nolan — but don’t expect to see it released on VOD.

Near the end of May, a second trailer for “Tenet” dropped on the RPG game “Fortnite” — however, one small detail was left unresolved: the film’s release date.

As fans who watched the trailer (above) no doubt noticed, at the end there was just a message saying that the film was “coming to theatres.”

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, “Tenet” was originally slated to debut in theatres on July 17; given that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes that unlikely, Warner Bros. has yet to reveal a new release date — with the new trailer indicating that date may be in limbo for the time being.

It was later announced that “Tenet” will be released on July 31, but that has now been changed to Aug. 12 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theatres, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time. In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release,” a studio spokesperson said in a statement, noting plans to adjust its typical release strategy in order to accommodate these uncertain times.

“We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

The top-secret film — which may or may not involve time travel — boasts an international cast that includes John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”), Robert Pattinson (“Twilight”), Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clémence Poésy, along with with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

The new “Tenet” trailer can be viewed above.