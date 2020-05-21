Andrew Garfield Responds To Sarah Ramos And Dylan O’Brien’s ‘Social Network’ Remake

A scene from the “Social Network” is the latest movie to get Sarah Ramos’ Quarantscenes treatment.

Ramos and Dylan O’Brien recreated one of the scenes with O’Brien playing Andrew Garfield’s Eduardo Saverin and Ramos taking on both Jesse Eisenberg‘s role as Mark Zuckerberg and Justin Timberlake‘s part as Sean Parker.

“The scene where Eduardo tells Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me & Dylan O’Brien,” O’Brien captioned the clip.

Garfield, who doesn’t have social media, reached out to Lin-Manuel Miranda to share his reaction.

“Dear @sarahramos & @dylanobrien, Andrew Garfield texted me your video and asked me to share with you how much he loved it,” the “Hamilton creator tweeted.

Dear @sarahramos & @dylanobrien, Andrew Garfield texted me your video and asked me to share with you how much he loved it. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PqPfys5skF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 22, 2020

He also included Garfield’s tweet which read, “If I had Twitter I’d let him know her MURDERED it.”