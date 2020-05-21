JoJo Siwa Comes to Abby Lee Miller’s Defense After Brooke Hyland Shades Her

JoJo Siwa is coming to the defense of Abby Lee Miller.

The former “Dance Moms” instructor was the focus of a video from one of her former pupils Brooke Hyland who shaded Miller in a TikTok video after getting a friend request on Facebook.

“It’s one thing to just not add her back,” Siwa commented, “It’s another to post it…”

Miller taught Siwa and sisters Brooke and Paige Hyland on “Dance Moms”. The Hyland sisters left the dance studio and reality show after their mother, Kelly, got in a physical altercation with Miller.

Their issues continued with lawsuits. First Miller pressed charges against Kelly but eventually dropped them. Kelly followed with two lawsuits against Miller and Collins Avenue Entertainment for emotional distress, breach of contract, defamation and assault. They settled in 2015.

Siwa has remained thankful to Miller for starting her career, recently telling US Weekly, “I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it’s really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don’t talk to her anymore.”

“The same thing with a lot of the producers from ‘Dance Moms’. It’s just sad because Abby really is a good person,” she added. “Even though you see her yelling and screaming at children on TV, like Abby made seven stars. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her. Maddie and Mackenzie [Ziegler] wouldn’t be where they are today without Abby.”