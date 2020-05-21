Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos And Their Kids Have Been Quarantined In The Caribbean

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and their kids have been quarantining in the Caribbean.

The family, including children Michael, 22, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 17, were on vacation when the shelter in place restrictions were ordered. Ripa’s employer, ABC, instructed them to stay put.

Ripa took part in a virtual townhall on Thursday with ABC employees where she revealed the news a source told People.

“The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put,” the source said.

“We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course,” Ripa allegedly said. “And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were.”

Ripa added that things have been stressful and that both her and Consuelos’ parents were supposed to join them but couldn’t.

According to the source, Ripa added, “Lucky for us, we had our three children. And then, you know, it was supposed to be a two-week trip and we wound up going right back to work. Ryan and I both decided it was better to do the show, because we just felt like in with everything that was going on in the world that perhaps, some normalcy of just doing what we normally do, even though it was like in very unusual circumstances, would be the best thing for us. ”

“I’ve been most grateful that at least I have my adult children with me. I mean, we have family staying in our house and they’re still back home and we’re here and it’s very unsettling,” Ripa continued. “I think people are unsettled everywhere, everywhere, across the country and across the globe. So, I think it’s been a great benefit for us to have each other, to have our viewing audience and just to hear Brian Chapman’s voice in my ear, our director first thing in the morning. It just normalizes everything as abnormal as it all is.”

Ripa has been remotely filming “Live With Kelly & Ryan” during the pandemic from their Caribbean location unbeknownst.

They also virtually celebrated their son, Michael’s, graduation from NYC as the talk show host shared pictures of the proud moment.