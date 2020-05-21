Jennifer Connelly Says Tom Cruise Ran A ‘Tight Ship’ On ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Jennifer Connelly will be seen — eventually — in the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic “Top Gun”, and when the movie finally does arrive in theatres she promises fans that it will have been worth the wait.

In a new interview with Extra, Connelly discussed what it was like to work with star Tom Cruise as he resurrected his most iconic film role more than 30 years later.

“I’ve never seen anyone work harder, be more committed to his work,” Connelly said of Cruise. “Every moment is an opportunity to do all that he can do to deliver the best thing that he can possibly deliver.” RELATED: Tom Cruise Takes Flight In New Behind-The-Scenes Look At ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ G-Force Flying Sequences

Working with Cruise, she admitted, forced everyone involved to bring their best.

“I’ve never been more paranoid about knowing my lines,” Connelly said of her co-star. “This is a tight ship. He’s so prepared. All the time.”