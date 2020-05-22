Lady Gaga Reveals Reason She Felt ‘Too Ashamed’ To Pursue A Friendship With Ariana Grande At First, Pair Discuss Their New Track ‘Rain On Me’

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga discuss their track “Rain On Me” in a new interview with Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music.

The pair, who released the catchy track Friday, had nothing but nice words to say about working with one another.

Grande gushes, “It feels so fun to be a part of something so upbeat and like straight pop again, because I do feel like it’s been a minute since I’ve done something that poppy really.”

The singer adds that despite people known as “divas” in the industry having “horrible rumours” started about them, “I’ve found that everyone that I’ve met has this beautiful human bleeding heart.”

“It’s just so refreshing. I feel like it’s just such a weird position to be in, because you’re an artist and you want people to hear you everywhere, and you want people to blast your music, and you want to see yourself and hear your music everywhere,” she continues. “And then it goes left, and then people don’t understand you. And then you feel completely overtaken by the world. And then you take it back at some point. And I feel like she [Gaga] has done such an incredible job of doing that, and healing herself because she’s been through such… And she’s just a beautiful person.”

Gaga adds of Grande, “Her and I connected right away and she was so wonderful.”

“We all do things to make ourselves feel safe and I always challenge artists when I work with them,” she says of the pair working on the track together. “I go, ‘Make it unsafe, make it super f**king unsafe and then do it again.’ And it was just awesome to watch her. You haven’t seen the video yet, but she was so open to trying things that she hasn’t done before. She was [like] ‘I’m going to just trust you.'”

Gaga goes on, “That woman has been through some really tough, really hard life testing stuff, undoubtedly. And her ability to move on. When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be okay. Call me, here’s my number.’ And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.

“And eventually she called me on my s**t. She was [like] ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was [like] ‘I am hiding. I’m totally hiding.’ And then this friendship blossomed and this song ‘Rain On Me’, the lyrics that I wrote right here in this studio, ‘I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive. Rain on me.’

“This is about an analog of tears being the rain. And you know what it’s also a metaphor for, is the amount of drinking that I was doing to numb myself. I’d rather be dry. I’d rather not be drinking, but I haven’t died yet. I’m still alive. Rain on me. Okay, I’m going to keep on drinking. This song has many layers.”