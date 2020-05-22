Pamela Anderson Insists Her ‘Sex Tape’ With Tommy Lee Wasn’t Actually A Sex Tape, Takes Swipe At ‘Baywatch’ Movie During ‘WWHL’ Chat

Pamela Anderson did not hold back during an appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Anderson, who starred on “Baywatch” as C.J. Parker for five seasons, was asked what she thought about the 2017 movie remake, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

She admitted, “I didn’t like it… No, let’s just keep the bad TV as bad TV.”

“$65 million can make a great movie,” Anderson went on. “We made our shows for like $500,000. It’s like guerrilla filmmaking. We had the same explosions, the same scenes underwater. That was the fun part, being creative.”

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Calls Rumours That Ex-Husband Jon Peters Paid Off Her Debts ‘Ludicrous’

Anderson starred on the TV show alongside David Hasselhoff, Jeremy Jackson, Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, and many more, but said, when asked whom she’d kept in touch with: “Nobody. I’m not a social person.

“I like my kids. I like my close circle of friends. I don’t really hang out with people,” she continued. “I like my dogs, my kids. I prefer dogs. Not to my kids, but compared to most people.”

RELATED: Pamela Anderson And Jon Peters Split Less Than 2 Weeks After Getting Married: ‘Love Is A Risk’

Anderson was also asked about that infamous “sex tape” with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

However, she insisted, “That was not a sex tape. It was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on.”