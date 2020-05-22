Billy Idol Joins Jimmy Fallon & The Roots For Domestic-Instruments Version Of ‘Dancing With Myself’

You’ve never heard “Dancing with Myself” quite like this.

On Thursday, Billy Idol appeared on “The Tonight Show” and joined host Jimmy Fallon and the Roots remotely to play a unique rendition of his 1980 classic.

The musicians played the song using mostly at-home instruments like wooden spoons, spatulas, a blender, and pot lids.

Turning the song into a social distancing anthem, the musicians were joined by dancers performing at home.