Niall Horan Shuts Down Hopes Of A One Direction Anniversary Reunion ‘For Now’

Don’t get your hopes up for a big One Direction reunion any time soon.

In a preview of the new “Redknapp’s Home Fixture”, Niall Horan is asked about the possibility of a 10th-anniversary reunion for the boy band.

‘We’ve got to chat reunions because everyone wants to know, because if it happens, it’s going to make lockdown worthwhile, it will cheer up the whole nation,” host Jamie Redknapp asks.

Horan responds, “We’ve been chatting about it, little bits and pieces that we can do, but nothing in terms of getting the band back together, so for now, no.”

Rumours of a One Direction reunion have been stoked by former members, including Liam Payne, who told People earlier this month that he and his former bandmates are “in the middle of [figuring out] what to do” to mark their anniversary in July.