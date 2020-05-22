‘The Big Bang Theory’ Originally Planned Two More Seasons Before Jim Parsons Left

Fans of “The Big Bang Theory” almost got two more seasons.

Speaking to Metro, production designer John Shaffner revealed that the studio planned to continue the show until star Jim Parsons revealed his desire to move on.

“The news that [the show] was ending had been leaked because Warner Brothers had prepared a proper roll-out of explaining it to everybody but the cast didn’t know,” Shaffner said.

“What had occurred was Jim Parsons had been in touch with Chuck Lorre over the hiatus week and had said he couldn’t come back and do any more. And Chuck had always said if one member of the cast left the show then the show would have to end.”

He then added, “Warner Brothers and CBS wanted to sign for about two more years.”

“I was back in the office and I found out about this and I went down to stage and I saw Johnny [Galecki] and Kaley [Cuoco] in the comic book store and they were just hugging each other and crying.

“It was very hard for a while for people to accept the decision and the crew was very disappointed because it was a good job. But I really respected what Jim did. It’s better to leave on top.”

“The Big Bang Theory” came to an end after 12 seasons in May 2019.