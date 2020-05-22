Ariana Grande Is Still Suffering From Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Three Years After Horrific Manchester Arena Bombing

Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun has said the singer still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder following the horrific Manchester Arena bombing.

It’s been three years since a suicide bomber killed himself and 22 others, wounding a further 139 and injuring hundreds more, shortly after Grande finished her performance at the U.K. venue on May 22, 2017.

Braun said of the attack, according to the Mirror: “She has PTSD, she’s still suffering to this day,” he added, the Daily Mail reported.

Grande, who returned to the city to headline the One Love benefit concert in June 2017 and performed at the city’s Pride in August 2019, shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week,” she wrote.

“Not a day goes by that this doesn’t affect u and all of us still. i will be thinking of u all week and weekend.

“My heart, thoughts, prayers are with u always.”

Grande previously spoke about suffering from PTSD in an interview with British Vogue back in 2018.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it’s a real thing,” she said at the time.

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”